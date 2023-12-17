Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 December, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed
Gold rates in Delhi on 17 December: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,450 with a fall of 450 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,660 with a fall of Rs. 490
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
