Live
- India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently
- Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound
- Jaya Jaya Hey Mahishasura Mardini Ramya Kapardini Shaila Suthe
- Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
- NewsClick UAPA case: SC to consider listing plea of founder Purkayastha
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra
- National award to folk poet, singer
- HC asks Centre on surrogacy law: Explain exclusion of single, unmarried women
- Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress
- Sapling plantation to curb pollution in winters
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed .
Gold rates in Delhi on 17 October: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,240 with a fall of Rs. 310 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,250 with a fall of Rs. 350.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS