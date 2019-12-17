Trending :
Gold, silver rates in Hyderabad, other cities on December 17

Gold, silver rates in Hyderabad, other cities on December 17
Hyderabad: The gold price, which slightly increased yesterday has remained unchanged on Tuesday (December 17). The rate of silver has dropped by Rs 10 per kg.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad remains constant at Rs 39,500. However, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 70 and priced at Rs 36,150.

The cost of silver also decreased by Rs 10 per kg and reached 46,690 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 39,500 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 36,170.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold remains stable at Rs 38,100. The rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is tagged at Rs 36,900. The cost of silver declined by Rs 10 per kg and marked at Rs 46,690.

