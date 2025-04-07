Greece-inspired luxury, Bridge Epsilon Villas arrives in Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a spectacular unveiling of Bridge Epsilon Villas brochure, an architectural masterpiece inspired by the grandeur of Greece, at Tukkuguda on Friday. The much-anticipated launch was launched by Sri. Sukumar, the ace film director of Pushpa, and Vamsi Paidipally, the National Award-winning director, who lauded the project’s unique aesthetics and the promise of an ultra-luxurious lifestyle. Located just 5 minutes away from ORR exit 14 on the main Lemoor Road and spread across 20 acres of prime real estate, Bridge Epsilon Villas redefines luxury with its meticulously planned 4 & 5 BHK East-facing villas, each exuding an air of elegance, grandeur, and exclusivity. With a sprawling 139,000 sq. ft. of world-class amenities, the project sets a new benchmark in Hyderabad’s real estate landscape, offering an unparalleled blend of architectural finesse, modern comfort, and opulent living.

Designed with an inspiration drawn from the timeless aesthetics of Greek architecture, Bridge Epsilon Villas showcases majestic facades, classical columns, and pristine white exteriors with azure accents, reminiscent of Santorini’s picturesque landscape. The grandeur of Greek mythology and artistry is intricately woven into the elevations, promising an exotic and sophisticated living experience.

Speaking at the event, Ujwal Rao, Director of Bridge Group, expressed his vision for the project: “We wanted to bring the unparalleled beauty and elegance of Greece to Hyderabad. Every aspect of Bridge Epsilon Villas, from its stunning elevations to the intricate details in craftsmanship, reflects a seamless blend of Greek magnificence and modern engineering precision.

Beyond its architectural brilliance, Bridge Epsilon Villas stands tall in terms of construction quality and engineering excellence. Each villa is built with premium materials, ensuring durability, sustainability, and superior finish. Vikram, Director of the Group, emphasized the meticulous attention to detail in the construction process: “We have sourced the finest materials and employed cutting-edge construction techniques to craft homes that exude luxury while being robust and environmentally conscious. The project is designed with state-of-the-art engineering solutions to ensure structural integrity and long-term sustainability.

Bridge Epsilon Villas is pioneering a first-of-its-kind podium parking concept, ensuring a completely traffic-free living environment within the gated community. This innovation not only enhances safety but also provides an uninterrupted, serene ambiance for families to thrive in a peaceful, vehicle-free landscape.

The project also boasts breathtaking theme-based landscaping and mesmerizing water sculptures, further elevating the charm and serenity of this opulent address. These meticulously designed outdoor spaces create a tranquil retreat within the heart of the city, offering residents a lifestyle of unparalleled grandeur and leisure.