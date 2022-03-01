HCL Technologies launches new 5G for global mobile network operators

HCL Technologies (HCL) today announced the launch of two new 5G applications that will help mobile network operators optimize the customer experience. The applications will also reduce energy consumption across their 4G and 5G infrastructure.

HCL's Quality of Experience (QoE) and Energy Savings applications are built on HCL's Augmented Network Automation (ANA) Platform, developed by its Industry Software Division. The HCL ANA Platform is HCL's next-generation network optimization solution that enables mobile operators globally to effectively manage their 5G and 4G services, by automating multi-vendor and multi-technology deployments in cloud or on-premise environments.

To improve network performance in places with high traffic congestion, such as city centers and large sporting events, HCL's QoE application allows mobile network operators to provide seamless, fast and reliable 5G services, by using artificial intelligence (AI). HCL's Energy Savings application reduces the operating costs of delivering 5G, using AI-based network automation capabilities. By analyzing traffic patterns, the application identifies where network infrastructure can be temporarily powered down during off-peak times, such as at night, without impacting the quality of experience for mobile subscribers.

"Our telecommunications portfolio represents our multi-year strategy to develop innovative products for network operators and enterprises globally," said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President and Head of Industry Software Division, HCL Technologies. "Many of the world's largest mobile network operators have experienced how HCL's innovative software products can optimize their networks and build a 5G world through next-generation AI and automation. As the industry continues to adopt the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture to unleash the power of 5G and beyond, HCL Technologies is well-positioned to support them with its innovative HCL ANA Platform."