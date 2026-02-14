HCLTech and Cisco launch AI‑powered Fluid Contact Center solution

The solution features Al and cloud‑enabled capabilities to help enterprises transform customer engagement. It combines Cisco's Al—powered and cloud—based Webex Contact Center platform with HCLTech's expertise in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) transformation to enable enterprises to adopt Al and GenAl—driven features that enhance service responsiveness and operational efficiency.

The solution includes multilingual virtual agents, conversational IVR, agent—assist tools, analytics, proactive monitoring and industry—specific use cases. Built for flexibility and easy integration, Fluid Contact Center supports guided migration to CCaaS, simplifies technology adoption and provides end—to—end experience assurance to help enterprises significantly improve service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.

”As the contact center landscape is evolving rapidly, from reactive support to proactive and now predictive engagement, GenAl and cloud‑native architectures are redefining what exceptional customer experience looks like,“ said Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks and Contact Center Business Unit at HCLTech.”Our collaboration with Cisco, a trusted partner for more than three decades, is focused on reshaping customer journeys and delivering transformative CX outcomes together'’

”At Cisco, we are committed to empowering our partners to deliver innovative solutions that elevate customer experience,“ said Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco. ”By combining Cisco's Al‑powered Webex Contact Center with HCLTech's Al and GenAl expertise, we are enabling enterprises to deliver smarter, more personalized engagement and set a new benchmark for modern contact center innovation.“