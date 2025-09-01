HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub join forces to launch ARISE FOR YOU™, India’s largest student entrepreneurship movement

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, in collaboration with Pearson India and under the strategic advisory of MeitY Startup Hub, today announced the launch of ARISE FOR YOU™, a transformative national initiative aimed at igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among India’s youth.

ARISE FOR YOU™ (Aspire. Rise. Inspire. Skill. Excel.) is a pan-India innovation and entrepreneurship challenge designed to discover, nurture and elevate the next generation of student entrepreneurs. With over 150,000 students expected to participate across 3,000+ campuses, the initiative will culminate in a grand national finale on March 12–13, 2026, celebrating India’s brightest young minds.

The initiative is supported by MeitY Startup Hub, which brings its innovation ecosystem and 62+ hubs to mentor and counsel participants. Pearson India provides the Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification and learning content, while Thought Pencil leads the marketing and outreach efforts.

ARISE FOR YOU™ aligns with India’s vision for inclusive innovation and sustainable development. By spotlighting ideas from Tier 2/3 cities and promoting entrepreneurship across disciplines, the initiative supports the Viksit Bharat Mission and strengthens the nation’s innovation pipeline.

“ARISE FOR YOU™ isn’t just a contest—it’s a catalyst. It’s about igniting the dreams of students with passion but lacking the platform. We aim to be that platform. We aspire to be their launchpad,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Business Head – EdTech Services, HCLTech. “At HCLTech, we believe in unlocking the power of youth through inclusive innovation. ARISE FOR YOU™ is a symbol of that belief – where skill meets opportunity, and effort meets recognition,” added Shivashankar.

Vinay Swamy, Country Head, Pearson India, said, “At Pearson India, we believe that entrepreneurship is not just about business creation—it's about empowering the youth, to emerge as solution drivers for our India’s present and future. ARISE FOR YOU™ represents a convergence of learning, innovation and opportunity for the young students. Our ESB certification and comprehensive learning resources, we are ensuring that every participant acquires not just entrepreneurial skills, but the confidence to transform their ideas into impact. This initiative aligns with our mission to help learners achieve their potential and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.”

Dr. Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MietY Startup Hub, said, “ARISE FOR YOU™ is more than a competition—it’s a platform to ignite a problem-solving mindset among India’s youth. At MSH, we believe that India’s largest student entrepreneurship movement should be about

fostering a problem-solving mindset, not merely competing to ace a test. Our goal is to inspire young minds and also create a funnel for our Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EiR) program. One of our core pillars is driving innovation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and this initiative enables us to nurture solutions that truly solve Bharat. By equipping students to identify challenges and design impactful solutions, we are strengthening the innovation ecosystem that will power India’s future.”

Participants will gain access to:

● Pearson’s globally recognized ESB (Entrepreneurship and Small Business)

Certification

● Mentorship from industry leaders and startup influencers

● Micro-credentials, national recognition and career acceleration

● Opportunities to pitch ideas in Shark Tank-style showcases

● Inclusion in India’s first Problem Solver Directory, connecting talent with investors and

incubators

Students will register via www.ariseforyou.com, complete the ESB program and submit their startup ideas. Top entries will be shortlisted through regional qualifiers, with the best 30 showcased at the finale. Winners will receive grants up to ₹10 lakhs, incubation opportunities and national media coverage.

Participating institutions in ARISE FOR YOU™ gain national branding and recognition, opportunities to host regional challenges, a boost in their National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) standings thanks to student achievements and the chance to strengthen partnerships with industry and government.

To learn more about the program or to register, please visit: www.ariseforyou.com