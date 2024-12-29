Hindustan Zinc’s initiative

Hindustan Zinc took up Samadhan initiative to promote sustainable agriculture, collective enterprising, and innovation. For this, it engaged with over 30,000 farmer families across Rajasthan.

The initiative’s five Individual Farmer Producer Organizations (i-FPOs), with more than 6,900 shareholders, collectively generated nearly Rs 5 crore in revenue during FY24. By fostering micro-enterprises like dairy and mineral mixture units, Samadhan is creating economic ripple effects that enrich lives and build stronger communities, the company said. This initiative equips farmers with tools and knowledge to embrace modern farming techniques.