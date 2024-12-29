  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Hindustan Zinc’s initiative

Hindustan Zinc’s initiative
x
Highlights

Hindustan Zinc took up Samadhan initiative to promote sustainable agriculture, collective enterprising, and innovation. For this, it engaged with over...

Hindustan Zinc took up Samadhan initiative to promote sustainable agriculture, collective enterprising, and innovation. For this, it engaged with over 30,000 farmer families across Rajasthan.

The initiative’s five Individual Farmer Producer Organizations (i-FPOs), with more than 6,900 shareholders, collectively generated nearly Rs 5 crore in revenue during FY24. By fostering micro-enterprises like dairy and mineral mixture units, Samadhan is creating economic ripple effects that enrich lives and build stronger communities, the company said. This initiative equips farmers with tools and knowledge to embrace modern farming techniques.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick