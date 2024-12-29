Live
- 80 students take part in MUN conference
- Stroke patient has remarkable recovery journey after overseas crisis
- officials gear up to prevent illegal sand transportation
- World Telugu Mahasabhalu continues for second day in Vijayawada
- Police nab bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 cr via data theft
- BJP MLA accuses Cong rival of false allegations
- TV serial actor held for sexually harassing actress
- Two Constables Die by Suicide in Telangana: Family Disputes Suspected
- New year Celebrations: Flyovers to be closed; heightened vigilance on drugs
- ‘Shakti’ free travel scheme driving govt to brink of bankruptcy: BJP
Just In
Hindustan Zinc’s initiative
Highlights
Hindustan Zinc took up Samadhan initiative to promote sustainable agriculture, collective enterprising, and innovation. For this, it engaged with over 30,000 farmer families across Rajasthan.
The initiative’s five Individual Farmer Producer Organizations (i-FPOs), with more than 6,900 shareholders, collectively generated nearly Rs 5 crore in revenue during FY24. By fostering micro-enterprises like dairy and mineral mixture units, Samadhan is creating economic ripple effects that enrich lives and build stronger communities, the company said. This initiative equips farmers with tools and knowledge to embrace modern farming techniques.
