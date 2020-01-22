Top
Humble Co's new initiative

Hyderabad: The Humbl Co, a menswear brand launched last year by actor Mahesh Babu, announced its launch on Myntra. A curated assortment of the brand's creations that include Mahesh's movie inspired collection, comprising, sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts and bottom wear will now be available on Myntra.

The brand has witnessed a strong uptake since inception, owing to its style, inspired by Mahesh Babu himself, who is one of the most popular actors in the south, with an enormous fan-following across states. The brand's association with Myntra is set to enhance its reach further, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. Actor Mahesh Babu said, "The Humbl Co.'s clothing collection is an expression of my personal style and way of life".


