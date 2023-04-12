Hyderabad to host global meet on rice bran oil 

Hyderabad: International Association of Rice Bran Oil (IARBO) in association with The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) is organising the 7th International Conference on Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO)-2023 during April 21-23, 2023 at Hyderabad Marriott & Convention Centre, Hyderabad. The theme of ICRBO 2023 is Awesome Rice Bran Oil for Sustainable Ecosystem (ARISE).

Ajay Jhunjhuwala, President of the SEA said, "This is the second time India will be hosting the conference. ICRBO 2023 will bring together the leading experts and researchers in the field to explore the latest developments and advancements in this important area through technical and nutritional sessions. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the globe to this exciting event."

Adding to this, Dr BV Mehta, Secretary General of IARBO & Executive Director of SEA said: "India is the second largest producer of rice in the world and rice contributes almost 40 per cent of total agriculture production in the country. India is also the largest producer of rice bran oil in the world producing 1.05 million tonnes of rice bran oil against a potential of 1.9 million tonnes."