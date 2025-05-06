Hyundai Motor India Celebrates 29 Glorious Years in India with 12.7 Million Units Sold Since Inception

Hyundai India, 29th Foundation Day, Manufacturing Excellence, Exports Milestone, CSR Initiatives, Future Mobility

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) celebrated its 29th foundation day today. Established on May 06, 1996, HMIL has successfully emerged as one of India’s most trusted automotive brands. As HMIL enters the 30th year of its journey in India, it will continue its unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation and customer centricity.

Commenting on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai began its journey with the country 29 years ago with a vision of mutual progress. Today, we take immense pride in how far we have come - not just providing smart mobility solutions, but a future that reflects innovation, sustainability and a deep connection with our customers. Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ HMIL will continue to drive transformation in products and services, while contributing meaningfully to the society.”

Hyundai began its India journey with the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Since then, this facility has advanced from strength to strength, emerging as the hub of manufacturing excellence. Operations at the manufacturing facility began in September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside of the Republic of Korea.

From SANTRO, to CRETA, to IONIQ 5, to IPO - Hyundai Motor India’s growth story is intertwined with the journey of India. HMIL is today a household brand, committed to the development of this nation. To meet growing demand and position itself as a manufacturing hub, HMIL aims to achieve cumulative annual production capacity of 1 million units by operationalizing its state-of-the-art Talegaon manufacturing facility.

HMIL as a regional hub of Hyundai Motor Company

Over 3.7 million vehicles exported, reinforcing ‘Make in India, Made for the World’. Key export milestones:

0.5 Mn in 2008

1 Mn in 2010

2 Mn in 2014

3 Mn in 2020

3.7 Mn in 2025

Largest passenger car exporter since inception, with shipments to over 150 countries.

HMIL continues to stand among the top three global contributors to Hyundai Motor Company’s sales, accounting for 18.5% of its global volumes in CY 2024. This plant is also a benchmark in green manufacturing and smart factory practices.

Sowing #SeedsofGood

Through Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the company has invested INR 400 crore over the last five years, positively impacting over 2 million lives annually through diverse community initiatives. With its CSR initiatives under the core pillars of Earth, Mobility, and Hope, HMIF has championed change for good.

Promoting such community-driven economic initiatives, HMIF helped generate income benefits worth over INR 40 crore, empowering local communities to achieve self-reliance.