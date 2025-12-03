India bolsters digital infra, over 6.34 lakh villages covered with mobile connectivity

New Delhi: The optical fibre cable network has expanded from 17.5 lakh kms in March 2018 to 42.36 lakh kms in September 2025, while the number of Base Transceiver Stations has increased from 17.3 lakh in March 2018 to 31.4 lakh in October 2025, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

This has led to significant growth in its digital infrastructure over the years.

As of October 2025, out of 6,44,131 villages in India, 6,34,019 are covered with mobile connectivity, of which 6,30,676 have 4G services, informed Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Broadband subscriptions have risen sharply from 48 crore in September 2018 to 98 crore in June 2025. Additionally, 3.80 lakh PM-WANI Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed across the country as of October 31, 2025, the minister said.

Data consumption has also grown substantially, increasing from 8.32 GB per subscriber per month in September 2018 to 25.24 GB per subscriber per month in September 2025, while the average wireless data tariff has declined from Rs 10.91 per GB to Rs 8.27 during the same period.

Further, to ensure equitable digital access across the country the government is implementing various schemes under Digital Bharat Nidhi such as 4G saturation projects and Amended BharatNet Programme to expand digital connectivity in rural and remote areas, said the minister.

The government has undertaken several measures to strengthen the telecom sector in the country which has led to the growth of telecom sector.

These measures include rationalisation of adjusted gross revenue; rationalisation of bank guarantees (BGs); rationalisation of interest rates and removal of penalties; Dispensing with the requirement of BGs (for auctions held after 15.09.2021) to secure instalment payments and permission for surrender of spectrum after 10 years (in future auctions), among others.

Other measures are dispensing with the requirement of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for spectrum acquired in spectrum auctions held after 15.09.2021; removal of additional SUC of 0.5 per cent for spectrum sharing; permission for 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in telecom sector under automatic route subject to safeguards; and requirement of licenses under 1953 Customs Notification for wireless equipment replaced with self-declaration.