India Sotheby's facilitates sales of Rs 2,100-cr luxury properties in 2021

New Delhi: India Sotheby's International Realty has facilitated sales of luxury properties worth $280 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) last year, a 47 per cent jump as compared to 2020, on the back of higher demand of residential assets.

India Sotheby's International Realty sold 182 luxury properties worth $280 million during 2021 as against 102 properties valued at $190 million in the previous year, it said in a statement. The growth in sales of properties in value terms stood at 47 per cent; while in volume, it was 78 per cent.

"The year 2021 marked a headline shift in luxury home buying in India. We clocked another extraordinary year. "Our India footprint expanded across five cities, with a 66-member team. We registered a 30 per cent year-on-year growth," said India Sotheby's International Realty CEO Amit Goyal.

The company did not disclose its revenue from brokerage income during the last year. Goyal highlighted that the company concluded more than a dozen transactions valued at over $10 million. He said the company concluded one of the highest value transactions in Goa at $15 million, for an extraordinary beach facing villa.