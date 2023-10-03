Live
- Following are foreign exchange rates on october-03-2023
- Asian Games: Atanu, Dhiraj lose in shoot-offs in recurve archery quarterfinals
- Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 32,999
- Close shave for passengers as bus hangs on bridge over Mahanadi
- Nara Lokesh's CID inquiry in IRR case postponed to October 10
- New Zealand academics call for single gender hospital rooms
- Australian states remain on high alert due to bushfires
- UP issues guidelines for production, sale of biodiesel
- Significant 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicenter: Oct 3, 2023
Just In
India’s factory output in Sep a tad lower but remains strong: S&P report
India’s manufacturing sector registered a mild slowdown in growth during September compared to August but still continues to remain strong as a sharp rise in new orders underpinned sustained expansions in output, input purchasing and employment, according to a S&P Global PMI report released on Tuesday.
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector registered a mild slowdown in growth during September compared to August but still continues to remain strong as a sharp rise in new orders underpinned sustained expansions in output, input purchasing and employment, according to a S&P Global PMI report released on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 57.5 in September, down from 58.6 in August.
Although the lowest for five months, the latest reading remained firmly above the no-change mark of 50.0 and its long-run average (53.9), therefore signalling a sharp rate of expansion, the report states.
Supply-chain conditions were broadly stable an an upbeat business confidence and buoyant demand facilitated a sharper increase in factory gate charges, the report added.
"India's manufacturing industry showed mild signs of a slowdown in September, primarily due to a softer increase in new orders which tempered production growth," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"Nevertheless, both demand and output saw significant upticks, and firms also noted gains in new business from clients across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East."