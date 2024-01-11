  • Menu
Infosys to acquire semiconductor design company InSemi for Rs 280 crore

Software major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire InSemi, a semiconductor design and embedded services provider, for Rs 280 crore.

Chennai: Software major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire InSemi, a semiconductor design and embedded services provider, for Rs 280 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said the acquisition of Rs 153.6 crore revenue InSemi is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Consideration including earn-outs, and management incentives, and retention bonus totaling up to INR 280 crores subject to customary closing adjustments," Infosys said.

The Bengaluru headquartered InSemi has a headcount of over 900 persons.

