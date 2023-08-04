Live
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
- Supreme Court adjourns Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea
International plastic expo to begin today
Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA) is organising HIPLEX - International Plastic Expo 2023, South and Central India’s biggest exhibitionfrom today (Friday) at HITEX, Hyderabad. Over 500 exhibitors from across the world are showcasing their products in the four-day event. The TAAPMA is a 54-year-old trade body, which was founded in 1969.
The expo will be formally inaugurated by E Venkat Narsimha Reddy, VC & MD of TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation). D Chandra Sekhar, Addl Development Commissioner, MSME Development & Facilitation Office (DFO), Ministry of MSME, Government of India; Prabh Das, MD & Chairman, HMEL; HK Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing-Petrochemicals), GAIL; Anil Reddy Vennam, National President, Indian Plastics Institute, Vice President-South, AIPMA (All India Plastics Manufacturers Association); and Meela Jayadev, President, FTCCI will grace as guests of honour.