International plastic expo to begin today

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA) is organising HIPLEX - International Plastic Expo 2023, South and Central India’s biggest exhibitionfrom today (Friday) at HITEX, Hyderabad. Over 500 exhibitors from across the world are showcasing their products in the four-day event. The TAAPMA is a 54-year-old trade body, which was founded in 1969.

The expo will be formally inaugurated by E Venkat Narsimha Reddy, VC & MD of TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation). D Chandra Sekhar, Addl Development Commissioner, MSME Development & Facilitation Office (DFO), Ministry of MSME, Government of India; Prabh Das, MD & Chairman, HMEL; HK Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing-Petrochemicals), GAIL; Anil Reddy Vennam, National President, Indian Plastics Institute, Vice President-South, AIPMA (All India Plastics Manufacturers Association); and Meela Jayadev, President, FTCCI will grace as guests of honour.

