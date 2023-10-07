Live
Just In
Interwood launches exclusive brand outlet in Hyd
Hyderabad: Modular kitchens and wardrobes brand, Interwood, has opened its 16th exclusive brand outlet in Hyderabad. The experience centre, with more than 14curated ensembles of modular kitchens and wardrobes, works on design, develop and install principle where every kitchen and wardrobe solution is made to order based on the customer’s requirements.
The brand has its manufacturing facility spread over one lakh sft at Bangalore, with the capacity to produce about 1,000 kitchens and wardrobes in a month. Hardeep Sawhney, Chairman, Interwood, said:“Over the last 30 years of existence, Interwood has evolved into a mature brand fulfilling aspirations of premium Indian households helping them transform the way they cook and live.”
He further stated that the readiness of Interwood in catering to the demand driven by growing demographics of cities like Hyderabad has supported its growth.