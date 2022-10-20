ISB, AAK India partner for forest produce

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Wednesday said it has entered an agreement with producers of specialty vegetable oil, AAK India Pvt Ltd (AAKIPL), to formalize participation of communities with secure tenure in the economy and facilitate capacity building at grassroots level.

They will also support the establishment of community enterprises that will, in turn, bring in efficiencies and scale in operations and business.

AAKIPL a part of AAK, specializing in plant-based oils and fats, and forest-based resources purchases forest produce at scale, at competitive market prices directly from enterprises where a secure term has been operationalised.

AAKIPL will be introducing the forest economy model to other corporates creating a multi-stakeholder working group. The MoU was signed by Prof Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director- BIPP, ISB and Dheeraj Talreja, president, South Asia at AAKIPL.