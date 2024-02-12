ISB further improves its global ranking

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business has been ranked 31 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024, consolidating its position as the best business school in India and among the top-ranked in the world.

Last year, the ISB had a global ranking of 39.

At the Asia level, the ranking of the school has gone up to the 5th spot, up from the 6th last year.

The ranking highlights the ISB's strengths across various criteria such as research, alumni network, and career services, the business school said in a statement on Monday.

In research, one of the major focus areas of the school, the ISB is again ranked number one in India, with a global rank of 52 this time, up from 61 last year. This underlines its continued focus on the quality of research produced by the faculty.

A stated mission of the school is to create and disseminate research-based knowledge that influences scholarship, practice and polity.

In terms of salary percentage increase, ISB is ranked number one globally.

FT data says PGP candidates at the ISB see a massive 229 per cent rise in salaries, comparing before and after the course.

The ISB is the ranked best in India also in alumni network and career services; and ranked 8 and 19 globally on these parameters, respectively.

"The consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking underscores the ISB’s commitment to academic rigour, quality research, and unparalleled alumni support and success," said Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB.

"From leading the world in Salary Percentage Increase to topping the charts in Alumni Network and Career Services, the ranking reaffirms our position as a global leader in management education."