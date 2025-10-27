ITC Hotels Limited launches its new premium brand ‘Epiq Collection’

ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) announced the launch of a new brand ‘Epiq Collection’ to further strengthen the growth path for its ‘Asset-Right’ strategy. The inaugural hotels under the new brand will be in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The first two ‘Epiq Collection’ projects are under development in Puri and Tirupati; these will mark the brand’s debut in culturally rich destinations. ‘Epiq Collection’ Puri, the company’s owned hotel with 118 rooms, and ‘Epiq Collection’ Tirupati, a managed hotel with 201 rooms, will open and join the CLUB ITC rewards programme in the next two years. With this new brand launch, ITC Hotels aims to add about 1,000 keys under ‘Epiq Collection’ over the medium term, reinforcing its commitment to offering elevated hospitality experiences across India. This initiative also reflects ITC Hotels’ continued focus on expanding the hospitality footprint while offering a distinctive, locally inspired stay under a unified premium brand identity.

Commenting on the new brand, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said: “The launch of ‘‘Epiq Collection’’ marks an important milestone in the evolution of ITC Hotels’ brand architecture. It builds on our legacy of sustainability while offering a distinct expression of premium Indian hospitality, one that brings together culinary innovation, service excellence and design sophistication. With the hotels in Puri and Tirupati leading this journey, we are curating guest experiences that are contemporary in sensibility and timeless in their connection to the place.”

‘Epiq Collection’ will also enable the thoughtful conversion and repositioning of established premium hotels to join the ITCHL distribution network, reflecting a progressive evolution in ITC Hotels’ legacy of creating exceptional guest experiences. The new brand has been conceived as a collection of premium hotels and resorts, each with its unique identity, design, character and the gracious, warm essence of authentic Indian hospitality. Crafted to complement the company’s brand architecture, ‘Epiq Collection’ will focus on bringing together premium properties that will exemplify a sophisticated blend of social vitality and service excellence. Anchored firmly within ITC Hotels' venerable legacy of culinary leadership, ‘Epiq Collection’ properties will offer regional cuisines and locally inspired dining concepts reinterpreted through modern techniques.

‘Your Epic Journey begins at Epiq Collection’