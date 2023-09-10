Jumpin Heights reopened

Jumpin Heights, an adventure sports firm in India, reopened its Goa facility after a brief pause during the monsoon season. Located near Mayem Lake in North Goa, this adventure destination, in association with Goa Tourism, is now ready for adventure tourists. Since its debut over a decade ago, Jumpin Heights organised 1.5 lakh jumps at its Rishikesh facility. “We look forward to once again witnessing the electrifying moments of courage and triumph as our jumpers take on an experience meant to discover their storehouse of courage,” said Niharika Nigam, Director, Jumpin Heights.

