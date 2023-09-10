Live
- Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
- Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case
- Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard
Just In
Jumpin Heights reopened
Highlights
Jumpin Heights, an adventure sports firm in India, reopened its Goa facility after a brief pause during the monsoon season. Located near Mayem Lake in...
Jumpin Heights, an adventure sports firm in India, reopened its Goa facility after a brief pause during the monsoon season. Located near Mayem Lake in North Goa, this adventure destination, in association with Goa Tourism, is now ready for adventure tourists. Since its debut over a decade ago, Jumpin Heights organised 1.5 lakh jumps at its Rishikesh facility. “We look forward to once again witnessing the electrifying moments of courage and triumph as our jumpers take on an experience meant to discover their storehouse of courage,” said Niharika Nigam, Director, Jumpin Heights.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS