Kanhaiyalal Shantadevi Lohiya Foundation Launches Initiative to Support Girls' Education

The Kanhaiyalal Shantadevi Lohiya Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lohiya Group, has unveiled a new school block dedicated to advancing girls' education.

The newly constructed block at Medchal ZPHS Girls School, a beacon of hope for the community, features eight modern classrooms equipped with digital learning tools. Over 600 girls from underprivileged backgrounds will gain access to better educational facilities, a significant step towards removing obstacles that often hinder their academic growth.

“Educating girls isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s the key to creating a more inclusive and prosperous future,” said philanthropist Kanhaiyalal Lohiya, Chair of the KSL Foundation. Co-Chair Shantadevi Lohiya echoed this sentiment, emphasising, “When we invest in young women’s education, we invest in a stronger society.”

Mitesh Lohiya, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gold Drop, added, “By educating a girl, we uplift an entire community. This initiative, which reflects our corporate ethos of fostering positive change, will have a profound impact on the Medchal community and beyond.

Mahaveer Lohiya, Managing Director of Lohiya Group, said, "We are living in a crucial moment in history, defined by the rapid evolution of technology and learning. Our initiative aims to guide the next generation of girls towards a better tomorrow.”

The KSL Foundation's initiative, in alignment with national and global efforts to promote girls’ education, not only addresses an immediate need but also contributes to long-term societal benefits. Educated women are more likely to make informed decisions to uplift their families and communities, paving the way for a brighter and more equitable future.