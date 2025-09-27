Laser World of Photonics India 2025: Advancing Global Photonics Trade and Industrial Growth

Laser World of Photonics India 2025 concluded at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, firmly establishing itself not merely as a national trade fair, but as an indispensable platform for global strategy and market access in one of the world's most crucial growth economies. The event’s strategic elevation reflects the accelerating integration of advanced photonics and laser technologies into the core of India's ambitious industrial and manufacturing transformation.

Over three days, the event facilitated high-density networking and strategic deal-making, underscoring its critical role for multinational corporations and domestic champions alike. The event metrics speak to its commercial gravity: 150+ exhibiting entities from 20+ nations occupied 6,000 sqm, engaging a qualified audience of 10,844 industry professionals and facilitating 500+ pre-scheduled B2B meetings. This convergence of supply and demand highlights the event’s function as a key lever for market entry and expansion strategy in South Asia.

Leadership Quotes: Strategic and Forward-Looking

Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe München and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, stated: “The discourse at this year’s event has fundamentally shifted from ‘why’ to ‘how.’ We are no longer simply validating the potential of the Indian market; we are facilitating the execution of large-scale technological integration. The quality of engagement here directly influences capital allocation and partnership strategies for the year ahead, cementing this event’s role as a strategic imperative for the C-suite.”

Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe München, added: “For global players, India offers two key opportunities: a vast domestic market and a rapidly developing innovation hub. The conversations we’ve witnessed here are not just about making individual sales; they are about co-development, localising supply chains, and establishing long-term strategic partnerships. This event is the annual platform for those negotiations.”

H.E. Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Julius Pranevičius remarked, "This event exemplifies the strategic convergence of global innovation and local expertise, offering a clear pathway for cross-border partnerships that enhance supply chain resilience and accelerate technology adoption in high-growth markets like India."

The event garnered authoritative backing from a consortium of global and domestic industry associations, including VDMA, European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC), Laser Industries Association of India (LIAI), National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Lithuania Laser Association and Automotive Research Association of India, Peenya Industries Association and many more. This coalition signals deep-seated industry confidence in India's strategic direction and the event’s role in fostering cross-border industrial collaboration.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Harshan Budke, Vice President and Head of the Technology & Innovation Centre at L&T Precision Engineering and Systems; Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute; Mr. Carlos Lee, Director General of the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC); Ms. Kristina Ananičienė, Executive Director of the Lithuania Laser Association; and Mr. Julius Pranevičius, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.

Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO, National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), highlighted the industry perspective: "Laser World of Photonics India has emerged as an important platform for the automotive and mobility sector. It brings together innovators, researchers, and industry leaders to explore how next-generation technologies can enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in transportation. The collaborations nurtured here will strengthen India’s pursuit of self-reliance, global competitiveness, and leadership in future mobility solutions.”