Lexus India ‘Makes Luxury Personal’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Lexus India enthralled its audience at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with its future forward products that will redefine luxury and offer unparallelled driving experiences to its guests. Stepping in to an era of sustainable mobility and distinct experiences, Lexus’ exhibits at the expo showcased its lineup under its vision of ‘Making Luxury Personal’.

Lexus is dedicated to reimagining the future of mobility through a multi-pathway approach to electrification and sustainability, while reinforcing its core values of being Authentic, Refined, Omotenashi, Engaging, and Imaginative. Aligning with multi-pathway approach, the pavilion at Hall 5, Bharat Mandapam featured three distinct zones namely the Future zone, Lifestyle zone and Hybrid zone, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the future where luxury is compassionate, engaging and deeply personal.

Future Zone:

This zone reflected Lexus’ commitment to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and cutting-edge innovation and new possibilities for mobility, offering a glimpse into the brand’s future.

LF-ZC: The next-generation Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) concept car envisions new possibilities for mobility through electric cars. The LF-ZC (Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst) concept forms the catalyst for new experiences in the electric age, including elevated driving dynamics, uncompromised design, and new exclusive services that are the epitome of the Lexus brand promise to craft cars that enrich the lives of discerning guests.

The brand is committed to delivering hallmark Lexus craftsmanship through BEVs, producing cars that embody both functionality and beauty without compromise. LF-ZC embodies this vision, standing as a symbol of Lexus' electrification journey. LF-ZC is characterized by its sleek proportions, a low center of gravity, spacious cabin, and an emotionally charged design that seamlessly blends functionality and aesthetics.

The digitalized Intelligent Cockpit features situation-based functionality where guests can access the functions, making it a control interface that enhances the immersive driving experience.

Utilizing advanced AI technology, the next-generation voice recognition system provides customers with a service experience reminiscent of conversing with an attentive and accommodating butler, owing to swift response to voice commands and perceptive suggestions.

Lexus is exploring new possibilities for traditional materials through technology, combining the dual principles of environmental and social sustainability, and luxurious design. The Bamboo CMF (Color, Material, Finish) concept in the interiors represents Lexus' unique sustainability efforts, focusing on circular resource use while delivering fresh experiential value to customers through an innovative interior design.

By using next-generation prismatic high-performance batteries, LF-ZC aims to achieve approximately twice the range of conventional BEVs, alleviating range anxiety concerns and offering customers the pleasure of driving in all situations, from city commutes to long-distance journeys.

Lifestyle Zone:

Born from the commitment to coexistence and sustainability, Lexus presented the Overtrail Project. This initiative aims to stoke the adventurous spirit, fostering a celebration of nature, captured through the artistry of the vehicles.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail: Designed to enrich the outdoor lifestyle and driving experience, the NX 350h Overtrail inspires customers around the world to explore nature. This versatile Urban SUV delivers uncompromising performance and comfort.

LX 500d: The capacity to go where no one else can, the LX 500d has been completely reimagined to elevate the drive to unprecedented heights. It has been crafted for one purpose - to empower the guests to discover more while delivering the ultimate in strength and refinement for exploring the uncharted.

ROV Concept 2: The vehicle boasts of Lexus’ bold design and superior craftsmanship credentials.

With an aim to redefine the pleasure of driving by offering a more immersive journey through nature’s diverse terrains, its innovative hydrogen engine underscores Lexus’ commitment to sustainable mobility and harmonious coexistence with the environment.

This updated version of the ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle) concept houses a hydrogen engine, promising a driving experience that balances environment awareness and pure enjoyment. Features such as lower-mounted hydrogen tank, an aluminum skid plate and high chipping resistance paint give the vehicle a rugged characteristic to withstand the wilderness.

The “Regolith“ body color effortlessly harmonizes with the brilliance of nature, expressing the essence of the Overtrail in a metallic matte finish

Hybrid Zone:

This zone showcased Lexus’ advanced green technology that is imaginative, effortless and exhilarating.

Lexus LM 350h: Marks a new era in ultra-luxury mobility experience, with a host of world-first and Lexus first features. The LM is designed for a serene and productive passenger experience using advanced technologies that ensure a smooth and near-silent ride.

Lexus RX 500h: RX was driven by the dedicated pursuit of a unique identity and proportions that was born from a dynamic driving experience. Expressed in the design concept which evokes a captivating presence with a powerful sense of spirit, the model comes with 12.3inch multi-information display offering excellent display.

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition: The Lexus ES 300h, a cornerstone of Lexus' lineup, has been pivotal to the brand's growth in India, recognized for its elegant design, renowned quietness, class leading craftsmanship and self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. Manufactured locally as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, this model includes a range of new enhancements in both its visual allure, functionality and improved vehicle aesthetics.

Through these exhibits, Lexus demonstrated its multi-pathway approach to sustainable mobility, offering guests diverse solutions that merge electrification with Lexus’ signature craftsmanship. This approach underscores Lexus’ commitment to creating vehicles that meet the evolving needs of luxury and sustainability.

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India remarked, “The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is an excellent platform to showcase Lexus’ multi-pathway approach, blending innovation with our commitment to Omotenashi where every action reflects deep respect and care. We are excited to provide guests with a glimpse of exceptional experiences, next generation design and imaginative technology that define Lexus’ vision for the future, while staying true to our pursuit of sustainability and authentic luxury, thereby exceeding expectations with heartfelt hospitality.”

Commenting on the event, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President, Lexus India, said, “Lexus India is very happy to showcase its exciting range at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. We are excited to welcome guests to the Lexus pavilion to experience the line-up of advanced technologies and meticulous craftmanship that captivates the senses, propelling us into the future of possibilities. In addition, Lexus India also celebrates its best year with a 22% growth in 2024 and we are immensely thankful to our guests and dealer partners for their support and contribution last year.”

Lexus India’s participation highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering unparallel luxurious mobility solutions, aligning with the country’s sustainable goals. Guests at the expo can look forward to a showcase that redefines the boundaries of luxury, innovation and personalized experiences.