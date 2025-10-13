LG Electronics India IPO Listing Date, Subscription Details & Financials 2025

LG Electronics India will start trading on the stock market on October 14, 2025.

IPO Size and Money

The IPO raised about ₹11,600 crore.

It is a sale of shares by existing owners.

The company is not getting new money.

Important Dates

Shares given to investors: October 13

Money returned to those who didn’t get shares: October 13

Shares start trading: October 14

How Many People Applied?

The IPO was very popular.

Investors applied for 54 times more shares than available.

Big investors wanted 166 times more shares.

Retail investors wanted about 3.5 times more shares.

Grey Market Price

The IPO price was ₹1,140 per share.

Grey market price is ₹1,535, which is ₹395 more.

This shows strong interest but is not official.

Why Is LG Listing?

To make its brand better known.

To allow shareholders to sell shares easily.

To have a public market for its shares.

Company Growth

LG’s sales and profits are growing every year.

The company is doing well financially.

Summary