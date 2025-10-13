Live
LG Electronics India IPO Listing Date, Subscription Details & Financials 2025
Highlights
Get the latest update on LG Electronics India IPO listing on October 14, 2025. Know IPO size, subscription status, grey market premium, key dates, and company financials.
LG Electronics India will start trading on the stock market on October 14, 2025.
IPO Size and Money
- The IPO raised about ₹11,600 crore.
- It is a sale of shares by existing owners.
- The company is not getting new money.
Important Dates
- Shares given to investors: October 13
- Money returned to those who didn’t get shares: October 13
- Shares start trading: October 14
How Many People Applied?
- The IPO was very popular.
- Investors applied for 54 times more shares than available.
- Big investors wanted 166 times more shares.
- Retail investors wanted about 3.5 times more shares.
Grey Market Price
- The IPO price was ₹1,140 per share.
- Grey market price is ₹1,535, which is ₹395 more.
- This shows strong interest but is not official.
Why Is LG Listing?
- To make its brand better known.
- To allow shareholders to sell shares easily.
- To have a public market for its shares.
Company Growth
- LG’s sales and profits are growing every year.
- The company is doing well financially.
Summary
- LG IPO was very popular.
- Shares will trade from October 14, 2025.
- The company looks strong, but watch the market.
