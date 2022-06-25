Lifestyle announces 'sale' of the season

Hyderabad: Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its much-awaited 'sale' of the season, which is live now. Customers shopping at Lifestyle sale can find up to 50 per cent off along with many more exciting deals on latest styles across top fashion brands, the company said in a statement.

Fashion shoppers can look at giving their wardrobes a stylish makeover as Lifestyle offers compelling discounts across categories for men, women and kids. Customers can choose from Lifestyle's unique portfolio of brands like Forca, Ginger, Melange, Kappa, Code, Fame Forever, and many more, as well as from a wide variety of leading brands like Vero Moda, Levi's, Puma, Loreal, Titan, Biba, ONLY, Louis Philippe, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, United Colors of Benetton and many more.

There is a special offer for SBI credit card holders who will get additional 10 per cent cashback on minimum shopping value of Rs 7000. The offer is valid only in offline stores, the brand added.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users. In Hyderabad, Lifestyle store is located in Sarath City, Begumpet, Manjeera Mall, Inorbit Mall, L&T Irrum Manzil and Musharambagh Mall.