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Gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata slashes, check the prices on 22 Oct 2026
In Short
Gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata slashed
The gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata were slashed on 22 Oct 2026. Going by the rates today in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,32,500 with a fall of Rs. 1550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,44,530 with a fall of Rs. 1700.
In Mumbai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,32,350 with a fall of Rs. 1550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,44,380 with a fall of Rs. 1700.
In Kolkata, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,32,350 with a fall of Rs. 1550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,44,380 with a fall of Rs. 1700.
While the Silver rate today at Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs. 2,30,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 1,32,500
Rs. 1,44,539
Rs. 2,25,000
Mumbai
Rs. 1,32,350
Rs. 1,44,380
Rs. 2,25,000
Kolkata
Rs. 1,32,350
Rs. 1,44,380
Rs. 2,25,000
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