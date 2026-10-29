Rosso Brunello opens new store in Vizag

Hyderabad: Rosso Brunello creates footwear and accessories that balance refined aesthetics with everyday functionality. Defined by distinctive textures, thoughtful detailing and a contemporary design sensibility, each creation is designed to transcend seasons and become an enduring part of the journey.

In March, the brand extended this philosophy to India’s eastern coastline with the opening of its newest store at Inorbit Mall, Visakhapatnam.

Located at UG 15A, Inorbit Mall, Dondaparthi, Dwarka Nagar, the store brings the world of Rosso Brunello to a discerning clientele in the city. The collection brings together contemporary silhouettes and timeless essentials, offering an understated expression of modern luxury for everyday dressing, work and occasions that call for a more distinctive statement.

The store also showcases Leather Essentials, part of the TIME TRAVELLER SERIES: What We Carry Defines Our Journey. Extending the brand’s design philosophy beyond footwear, the collection features wallets, card cases, passport holders, multi-pouches, computer bags, backpacks and duffle bags.