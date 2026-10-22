- Bhagwat’s Dasara message highlights Hindu undivided family
- VH presents prizes to winners at Bathukamma Kunta
- Bus operators look beyond Telangana to cut tax costs
- Yadadri plant’s fifth 800 MW unit synchronised with grid
- VIT invites applications for engineering entrance test
- Bathukamma draws 10,000 people in Australia
- Revanth will continue as CM, says TPCC chief
- Hyderabad: GHMC gives floral waste an eco-friendly makeover
Rupee settles at six-week high
In Short
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.78 against the dollar.
Mumbai: The rupee surged 48 paise to close at 94.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by foreign currency inflows linked to Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms IPO and RBI intervention to contain dollar demand.However, forex trade analysts said weak domestic markets and higher crude oil prices were putting pressure on the rupee.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.78 against the dollar. In intraday trade, it touched a high of 94.41 and a low of 94.82 against the American unit. It eventually settled at 94.43 (provisional) against the greenback, up 48 paise from its previous close.The Indian currency earlier recorded a similar closing level on September 4.
Over 700 Durga idols immersed in Hooghly river till 7 pm
President Murmu to visit Chhattisgarh on Oct 22
CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Released
CM Chandrababu urges TDP ranks to work for alliance candidates in local polls
J&K Govt issues order enhancing monthly stipend of medical interns from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000
Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana