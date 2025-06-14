Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Weekly market wrap: Sensex tanks 1,070 pts; Nifty slips below 24,750 on global tensions, inflation cooldown
Sensex plunges 1,070 pts, Nifty dips under 24,750 as US-Iran tensions, Israel strikes, and weak global cues unsettle markets. Mid, Small-Caps show resilience.
The Indian equity markets ended the week in the red as escalating geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty weighed on investor confidence. The US-Iran conflict, Israeli military strikes, and nervousness over US-China trade talks triggered widespread selling. The Sensex dropped by 1,070.39 points (1.30%) to close at 81,118.60, while the Nifty 50 fell 284.45 points (1.14%) to settle at 24,718.60.
Despite the fall, the BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices showed relative strength, losing only 0.90% and 0.13%, respectively.
The week started with optimism but ended sharply lower following geopolitical flare-ups and fears of rising crude oil prices. India’s CPI inflation cooled to 2.82% in May—the lowest since 2019—led by easing food prices.
Among stock movers: HDFC Bank fell after an FIR; MCX gained on SEBI’s green light; Glenmark soared on drug launch; M&M and JSW Steel dropped despite healthy output.
Global cues were mixed with China, UK, and Japan showing economic strain, while US inflation rose moderately.