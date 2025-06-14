  • Menu
Weekly market wrap: Sensex tanks 1,070 pts; Nifty slips below 24,750 on global tensions, inflation cooldown

Sensex plunges 1,070 pts, Nifty dips under 24,750 as US-Iran tensions, Israel strikes, and weak global cues unsettle markets. Mid, Small-Caps show resilience.

The Indian equity markets ended the week in the red as escalating geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty weighed on investor confidence. The US-Iran conflict, Israeli military strikes, and nervousness over US-China trade talks triggered widespread selling. The Sensex dropped by 1,070.39 points (1.30%) to close at 81,118.60, while the Nifty 50 fell 284.45 points (1.14%) to settle at 24,718.60.

Despite the fall, the BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices showed relative strength, losing only 0.90% and 0.13%, respectively.

The week started with optimism but ended sharply lower following geopolitical flare-ups and fears of rising crude oil prices. India’s CPI inflation cooled to 2.82% in May—the lowest since 2019—led by easing food prices.

Among stock movers: HDFC Bank fell after an FIR; MCX gained on SEBI’s green light; Glenmark soared on drug launch; M&M and JSW Steel dropped despite healthy output.

Global cues were mixed with China, UK, and Japan showing economic strain, while US inflation rose moderately.

