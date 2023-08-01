Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
MARUTI SUZUKI - Monthly volume performance - JUL-23
MARUTI SUZUKI — Monthly volume performance - JUL-23 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Slightly better than expected, sharp ramp-up in UV volumes both YoY and MoM. UV mix has improved to c40% of total domestic PV sales compared to c15% last year and c32% last month. Inventory correction likely done in the cars segment.
Passenger Cars contracted YoY by -26.7% to 78,040 units, and MoM by -2.8%
Utility Vehicles grew YoY by 166.6% to 62,049 units, and MoM by 43%
Vans contracted YoY by -7.7% to 12,037 units, grew MoM by 28.7%
Sales to other OEM contracted YoY by -52.2% to 4,746 units, grew MoM by 30.8%
Total Domestic PV Sales grew YoY by 2.7% to 1,56,872 units, and MoM by 14.8%
LCV (Super Carry) contracted YoY by -9.1% to 2,559 units, and MoM by -14.5%
Total Export Sales grew YoY by 9.3% to 22,199 units, and MoM by 12.3%
Total Sales grew YoY by 3.2% to 1,81,630 units, and MoM by 13.9%
UV Mix expanded YoY by 2432bps to 39.6%, and MoM by 779bps