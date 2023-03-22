Millets national meet to be held in Hyd on March 24

Industry body Assocham in association with Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, ICRISAT, ICAR – NAARM, ICAR – IIMR and ICMR - National Institute of Nutrition are organising a National Conference on Millets: The Future Super Food for the World on 24th March 2023 at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad. The conference will aim to engage stakeholders from domestic and international level and continue to promote and support the growth of millets, in order to create a more sustainable and equitable food system for all. The event will mark the presence of key stakeholders, representatives from union and State governments, academia, startups, tech providers, R&D institutes, food safety experts and FPOs.





The industry experts will share their knowledge in this conference, which will offer unique branding and business opportunities to the organisations engaged in food processing and allied sectors. The programme has been designed as such to provide partners with a valuable opportunity to showcase their expertise and position them to further their business interests.





In recent years, there has been a growing interest in alternative, more sustainable food sources. One such food source is Millets, a group of small-seeded cereal grains that are grown in dry and semi-arid regions of the world. They have been staple foods for thousands of years in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe, but have declined in popularity in recent times due to the increased consumption of wheat and rice. They are known for their high nutritional value, drought tolerance, and resilience to extreme weather conditions.





In India, millets have been traditionally grown and consumed by the rural population but have recently gained popularity as a "super food" due to their health benefits and suitability to the changing climate conditions. Consequent to the initiative of the Government of India, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYOM). This will create both domestic and global demand and enhance exports from India. Millet is a storehouse of micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals. International Year of Millets will raise awareness about the contribution of millets for Food Security and Nutrition, motivate stakeholders for continuous production and quality improvement of millets and attract attention to increase investment in research and development services.