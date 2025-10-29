Mochi’s launches Lit Collection for festive season

Mochi, dealer of stylish footwear, is turning up the festive sparkle with the launch of its Lit Collection, a limited-edition line designed exclusively for women.

“With the Lit Collection, we wanted to capture the magic in a way that feels modern and empowering. It’s not about bursting crackers, but about women shining brighter, feeling confident, and becoming the spark that lights up the celebration,” said Alisha Malik, President , Metro Brands Limited.

The campaign idea reflects on - why light crackers when you can be one? With designs that embody the dazzle, energy, and joy of the season, Mochi is encouraging women to let their shoes do the sparkling and light up every room they walk into.

The new collection comes in jewel tones, pink, metallic finishes, shimmer-dusted uppers, and just the right dose of sparkle. They pair well with lehenga, sari, or party dress; the new is built to match every mood and moment of the festive season.