Mold-Tek appoints Ashish Gaggar secretarial auditor
Hyderabad: Mold-Tek Packaging Limited has appointed Ashish Kumar Gaggar, a seasoned Company Secretary in Practice, as its Secretarial Auditor for a term of five consecutive years beginning FY 2025–26 through FY 2029–30. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Gaggar is a fellow member of the ICSI with nearly two decades of professional experience in corporate law, SEBI compliance, and related services.
Meanwhile, the company has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financials were reviewed by M Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants, who confirmed that the company’s statements are free from material misstatements and comply with applicable accou