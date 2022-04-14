Mondelez launches Covid vax drive in select locations

Hyderabad: Contributing to strengthening of government's Covid relief efforts, Mondelez India has launched the next phase of the Shubh Aarambh – Covid vaccination drive. In addition to providing medical equipment, the company has pledged 5 lakh vaccination doses, of which over 3.75 lakh doses have been administered till now across its factory locations - Madhya Pradesh (Gohad), Himachal Pradesh (Nalagarh), Maharashtra (Maval, Pune) & Andhra Pradesh (Sri City).

To ensure that the most vulnerable communities get easy access to Covid-19 vaccination, the company has partnered with NGO Save The Children to implement this programme. The programme involves tying up with local primary health centres (PHCs) along with home visits and door-to-door campaigns to educate people, bust myths around the vaccine, and improve vaccination coverage.

"While the country is in recovering from Covid pandemic, we understand that this progress can be sustained only if every individual in the country is inoculated in a timely manner. We hope our vaccination drive will provide support to the Government's efforts in strengthening the overall health infrastructure and achieving the vision of vaccinating the entire country. With well-being of people and planet at the core of our purpose journey, we are committed to providing continual support to India in its fight against Covid," Ophira Bhatia, Senior Director, Corporate & Government Affairs (CGA), India & CGA Lead, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Mondelēz International said.