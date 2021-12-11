More builders to come under Credai Telangana's umbrella

Hyderabad: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) – Telangana, a part of the country's apex body of private real estate developers, is growing bigger each day. It has 11 chapters in the State, including Hyderabad. It has recently launched chapters in Nalgonda, Gadwal and Vanaparti. It plans to have a chapter in each district of the State.

"On December 12, we will launch a new chapter in Nirmal. Another chapter will be opened in Suryapet on December 15. In next couple of months, we are going to set up chapters at Ramagundam, Mahbubabad, Sangareddy and Medchal. With these, the overall number of chapters in the State will be 20 by early next year," D Murali Krishna Reddy, President of CREDAI Telangana told Bizz Buzz.

He informed that the growing number of Credai chapters is an indication of spreading transparency in real estate sector across the State. The builders and developers under Credai umbrella will be provided guidance through skill development programmes. They are bound to follow its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and checklist to ensure adherence to the prescribed norms. Murali Krishna said, "Since the formation of Telangana, the dynamic and visionary leadership with proactive governance has helped the State to take rapid strides in development. The state leads the country in terms of office space absorption, fresh investments leading to job creation. This has given a major impetus to the demand for the real estate sector in the State." Ch Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana said, "Apart from IT and ITeS sectors, the resilience of Telangana economy is aided by agriculture and allied sectors, which are growing by a robust 20.9 per cent as against 3 per cent growth at the national level. This has triggered the growth across the State, promoting the demand for the real estate projects."

CREATE Awards

The developers are geared up to working meticulously to service the increased demand for real estate in Telangana. Credai Telangana has announced the third edition of CREATE Awards on December 23, 2021 in Hyderabad to recognise the outstanding contributions, innovations and commitment displayed in the trying times of Covid-19 to set new benchmarks for the industry.

TS-CONCLAVE – 2021

Credai Telangana further announced the first edition of Credai TS Conclave – 2021 on the same day. It is envisaged to educate the builder fraternity, , particularly new members, across the 14 chapters and 800 members in the State. A book, compiled by the association on SOP's to be followed by members will be unveiled on the occasion.

STATECON 2021

Credai Telangana will also host technical sessions on the latest global innovations in construction technology to help members leverage them for efficient constructions. Real estate consulting firm Anarock will be the knowledge partner for this event, and will work closely with Credai Telangana to release a special report on the 'Future of Real Estate in Telangana'.