No flights cancelled, only few delays: Air India on Microsoft outage
Air India, on Saturday, said that none of its flights was cancelled due to the massive CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage, barring some delays due to the impact of the outage on airport services.
Hundreds of flights including those by Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were delayed and several were cancelled due to the Microsoft Windows outage.
“We confirm that none of Air India flights on 19 July was cancelled on account of the worldwide outage of travel systems, though there were some delays due to the impact of the outage on airport services,” an Air India spokesperson said.
Air India said that its own “resilient IT infrastructure remained unaffected yesterday and continues to function as normal.”
At Delhi Airport, more than 400 flights were delayed and over 50 were cancelled, as per data by flightradar24.
Low-cost carrier IndiGo experienced delays and cancellations of its flights. It activated ‘war rooms’ at four metro airports to manage operations.
Other airlines, including Akasa and SpiceJet, also reported disruptions in flight operations.