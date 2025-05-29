NSE, WE Hub Foundation ink pact to promote fin literacy

Hyderabad: National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the WE Hub Foundation, an initiative of the Government of Telangana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote financial literacy through investor awareness programmes (IAPs), spread awareness amongst Women-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for fund raising via IPO mechanism using NSE Emerge platform and to implement the Student Skilling Program in the BFSI Sector across the state, to empower women and women-led enterprises.

This MoU was exchanged, in the presence of Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy and D Shridhar Babu, ITE&C, I&C and Legislative Affairs, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Minister for Rural Development & Pachayati Raj, between Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE and Sita Pallacholla (CEO, WE Hub Foundation) here on Wednesday.

As part of the understanding, NSE in collaboration with WE Hub Foundation, shall conduct awareness drive through seminars, camps, knowledge sessions, road shows, workshops to spread financial literacy and investor awareness. WE Hub also aims to guide women-led MSME for fund raising on the NSE Emerge platform and handhold companies in the listing process. This MoU also aims to empower the women with industry-relevant skills and enhance their employability in the BFSI sector.

Telangana has an evolving financial framework and it is imperative to empower women students, investors and corporates. This collaboration acknowledges the diverse layers of the financial landscape and aims to engage a wide range of stakeholders. WE Hub Foundation, India’s first state-led nodal agency for promoting women entrepreneurship, plays a key role by incubating, mentoring, and building a global support network for women-led enterprises across both rural and urban areas.

This multifaceted MoU is a significant step toward advancing financial literacy, strengthening investor awareness and empowering both existing and aspiring investors. It also focuses on equipping women with essential skills through NSE’s Student Skilling Program—an initiative aligned with the central government’s vision of unlocking human capital and enabling both employability and self-employment in the BFSI sector.