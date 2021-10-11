October 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

In the domestic stock markets, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange gained 76.72 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at an all-time high of 60,136, on Monday, October 11, 2021. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange rose 50.75 points, or 0.28 per cent, to a record closing high of 17,945.95. Earlier in the intraday trade Nifty 50 crossed the 18,000-mark for the first time. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.



Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Motors 417.8 9.1 390.15 420.9 388 Coal India 196.65 4.35 192 199.7 191.65 Maruti 7680 3.36 7420.2 7814.8 7419.8 Power Grid 193.85 3.28 190 195.1 189.3 Grasim 1650.6 3.24 1607 1665.5 1606.95 Hindalco 488.75 3.19 478.5 490 476.25 ONGC 165.65 2.92 163.75 166.2 162.7 NTPC 145.15 2.87 142 146.75 141.45 ITC 238.2 2.81 232 239.5 231.7 State Bank of India 470 2.62 460 474.95 458.65

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low TCS 3687.95 -6.29 3755 3757.5 3660 Tech Mahindra 1401.15 -2.69 1420 1434.45 1385.6 Infosys 1693 -1.79 1682 1730 1663.7 HCL Technologies 1304.3 -1.35 1300 1324.9 1235.65 Britannia 3836 -1.22 3880 3900.75 3831.2 Wipro 653.55 -1.15 648.95 666.3 635 HDFC Life 717 -0.71 724.9 724.9 714.9 Reliance 2655 -0.61 2701.4 2720 2645.35 Larsen & Turbo 1717 -0.57 1733.75 1746.85 1715 Bharti Airtel 692.45 -0.44 693.1 696.05 685



