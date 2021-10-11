October 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
In the domestic stock markets, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange gained 76.72 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at an all-time high of 60,136, on Monday, October 11, 2021.
In the domestic stock markets, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange gained 76.72 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at an all-time high of 60,136, on Monday, October 11, 2021. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange rose 50.75 points, or 0.28 per cent, to a record closing high of 17,945.95. Earlier in the intraday trade Nifty 50 crossed the 18,000-mark for the first time. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Motors
|417.8
|9.1
|390.15
|420.9
|388
|Coal India
|196.65
|4.35
|192
|199.7
|191.65
|Maruti
|7680
|3.36
|7420.2
|7814.8
|7419.8
|Power Grid
|193.85
|3.28
|190
|195.1
|189.3
|Grasim
|1650.6
|3.24
|1607
|1665.5
|1606.95
|Hindalco
|488.75
|3.19
|478.5
|490
|476.25
|ONGC
|165.65
|2.92
|163.75
|166.2
|162.7
|NTPC
|145.15
|2.87
|142
|146.75
|141.45
|ITC
|238.2
|2.81
|232
|239.5
|231.7
|State Bank of India
|470
|2.62
|460
|474.95
|458.65
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|TCS
|3687.95
|-6.29
|3755
|3757.5
|3660
|Tech Mahindra
|1401.15
|-2.69
|1420
|1434.45
|1385.6
|Infosys
|1693
|-1.79
|1682
|1730
|1663.7
|HCL Technologies
|1304.3
|-1.35
|1300
|1324.9
|1235.65
|Britannia
|3836
|-1.22
|3880
|3900.75
|3831.2
|Wipro
|653.55
|-1.15
|648.95
|666.3
|635
|HDFC Life
|717
|-0.71
|724.9
|724.9
|714.9
|Reliance
|2655
|-0.61
|2701.4
|2720
|2645.35
|Larsen & Turbo
|1717
|-0.57
|1733.75
|1746.85
|1715
|Bharti Airtel
|692.45
|-0.44
|693.1
|696.05
|685
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story