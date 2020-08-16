Petrol price Surges sharply while diesel remain steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 16 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 16 August 2020: After remaining steady for a month, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel have been started to increase on Sunday with a slight margin at four major cities. As the petrol prices in the metros hiked, diesel remained steady. Crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 80.57 per litre with a hike of 15 paise and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.79 with a hike of 14 paise and diesel at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.75 with a hike of 3 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86 with 8 paise fall per litre. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.31 with a fall of 12 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.79 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 80.57 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 83.75 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 87.31 Rs. 80.11



