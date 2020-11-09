PM Modi to launch development projects of more than Rs 600 Cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 614 crores in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi this morning via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion. Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during the event.

Commissioner of Varanasi Deepak Agrawal said that around 1500 people will participate in the program through video conferencing. There is an arrangement of a live display of the program at 6 places in the city on big screens and through 5 LED mobile vans. The 16 projects which will be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound show. The show is going to be a major attraction for the tourists who reach this heritage site from all over the world. With the inauguration today the first light and sound show will be organised for the public at 7.15 evening.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, along with upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, and development of tourist places.