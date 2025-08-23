Policy push to spur realty growth in TG

Hyderabad: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex self-regulatory real estate body, has announced to host 17th National Convention in New Delhi on August 29-30, 2025.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, will attend the inaugural event as the chief guest. Over 800 delegates will participate in the two-day event, which will unite policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to deliberate on the future of India’s real estate landscape. Speaking about the event, G Hari Babu, President, NAREDCO, said: “The convention serves as a policy and development accelerator. From addressing approval delays to reducing high construction costs, we need to ensure faster delivery, encourage affordable housing, and enhance global capital inflow.”

This event will serve as a significant platform for NAREDCO Telangana to directly engage with policymakers, present its perspectives, and push for actionable solutions to the real estate sector’s pressing challenges.

Building on Hyderabad’s thriving real estate growth story, NAREDCO Telangana will spotlight the state’s dynamic development initiatives, government-led reforms, and industry innovations at the upcoming event. In line with Telangana’s vision for sustainable urban expansion, the convention will provide a platform to showcase the state’s proactive policies, infrastructure investments, and industry-driven advancements that are shaping its real estate landscape. The Telangana delegation will particularly highlight the state’s Bhu Bharati land records portal and the BuildNow online building approval application—two transformative initiatives poised to improve transparency, boost investor confidence, and accelerate project execution across the state. Vijaya Sai Meka, President, NAREDCO Telangana, said: “Telangana has emerged as a model for progressive governance in the real estate sector. Initiatives like Bhu Bharati and BuildNow are game changers in improving transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business.”

“At the National Convention, we will showcase how these reforms are unlocking growth in both urban and semi-urban corridors, and how the industry can work with the government to further strengthen their implementation,” he added.

NAREDCO Telangana supports the BuildNow application as a game-changing approval system that accelerates building and layout clearances, enabling faster project launches to meet Telangana’s rising housing and infrastructure needs.