Raghava launches high-rise project Cinq in Hyderabad

Raghava, a real estate developer, on Thursday announced its latest high-rise project, Cinq by Raghava. Spread across 7.19 acres in Financial District features five 61-storey towers that house high-end 4 BHK residences.

Harsha Reddy Ponguleti, Managing Director, Raghava, said: “Cinq by Raghava is designed with attention to detail and world-class materials. Complemented by green building practices and a panoramic city view, Cinq stands out as a paradigm of modern luxury and sustainable urban living.”

The features of the project include, home automation for lighting and security, Oasis – a dedicated multi-level residents space featuring party areas, walking track, swimming pools, and play areas for children, a Sky Lounge in each tower with pickleball courts, party deck and yoga deck.

“The strategic location of the project makes it even more appealing. It offers seamless connectivity to leading business hubs, renowned educational institutions, Hospitals and a mix of leisure and entertainment destinations. Its location strikes the balance between vibrant urban connectivity and a peaceful curated lifestyle,” Ponguleti added.