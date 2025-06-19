RAL to make Falcon biz jets in India

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure arm Reliance Aerostructure (RAL) and Dassault Aviation on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for global markets

The announcement was made at the Paris Air Show. The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, a company statement said. Dassault Aviation will, for the first time, manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside France, it said. The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure-AL was established in 2017. AL will also become the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programs for Dassault Aviation, the first such CoE outside France.