RBI grants more space for banks in loan recovery
In order to ensure maximum recovery from distressed assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to go for compromise settlement of fraud accounts and wilful defaults.
Mumbai: In order to ensure maximum recovery from distressed assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to go for compromise settlement of fraud accounts and wilful defaults. All regulated entities (REs) will be required to put in place board-approved policies for undertaking compromise settlements, with the borrowers as well as for technical write-offs laying down the process to be followed for all compromise settlements and technical write-offs, with specific guidance on the necessary conditions precedent, the RBI said in a notification.
Conditions would include minimum ageing, deterioration in collateral value etc., it said. The policies would also put in place a graded framework for the examination of staff accountability in such cases with reasonable thresholds and timelines as may be decided by the board. REs may undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs in respect of accounts categorised as wilful defaulters or fraud without prejudice to the criminal proceeding underway against such debtors.