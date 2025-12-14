Sakra World Hospital rolls out Parkinson’s Disease Clinic

Sakra World Hospital, India’s first 100 per cent FDI-funded hospital and a pioneer in neurosciences, announced the launch of its Parkinson’s Disease Clinic, a dedicated, multidisciplinary centre designed to deliver advanced diagnosis, personalised treatment, and holistic rehabilitation for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. The state-of-the-art clinic was formally inaugurated by Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director; Kei Iiyama, Deputy Managing Director; and Lovekesh Kumar Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer of Sakra World Hospital, Bangalore, & chief guest Dr. Prashanth LK, one of the founding members of Movement Disorders Society of India (MDSI) along with Dr Hema Krishna P, Consultant - Neurology, Parkinson’s Diseases & Movement Disorders at Sakra World Hospital, Bangalore.

The newly launched clinic aims to address the rising burden of Parkinson’s disease in India, where early detection, timely treatment, and long-term management make a critical difference in quality of life. This clinic integrates neurology & advanced movement disorder Care, functional neurosurgery, neuropsychology, and rehabilitation sciences.

The clinic also unveiled a special Parkinson’s care package, designed to provide accessible and continuous care for patients at every stage of the condition. Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, said: “The launch of this specialised clinic reflects Sakra’s mission to deliver global standards in neurosciences. With the rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in India’s ageing population, our comprehensive and collaborative care model will significantly improve quality of life for patients and their families.”

Highlighting the importance of the new clinic, Dr. Prashanth LK, a distinguished Movement Disorders Specialist, said: “Parkinson’s Disease is a complex neurodegenerative condition that requires timely intervention and a multidisciplinary approach, and such clinics are the need of the hour”.