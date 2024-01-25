Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday announced a tie-up with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver its newly launched Galaxy S24 series in India.

Customers living in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones on Blinkit and get the phone delivered in less than 10 minutes, the company said.

According to the company, the collaboration with Blinkit will help Samsung cater to the huge demand for its flagship S24 series in the country.

People purchasing the Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit can avail an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 if the purchase is done through HDFC Bank credit card.

Samsung has secured record pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 series, making it the most successful S series ever. More than 250,000 customers pre-booked a Galaxy S24 smartphone in just three days since January 18, the company stated.

The sale of the Galaxy S24 devices will begin from January 31.

The ’Made in India’ Galaxy S24 series comes with Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colours starts from Rs 129,999 (12GB+256GB variant). The 12GB+512GB variant costs Rs 139,999 and the 12GB+1TB model of Galaxy S24 Ultra will come at Rs 159,999.

The Galaxy S24+ in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours starts from Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+512GB variant will come for Rs 109,999.

The Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours begins from Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model.