Samunnati & NABARD platform to strengthen FPO movement

Hyderabad: Samunnati, a leading agri-value chain enabler, in partnership with NABARD, organised the 5th Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) Conclave at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. Themed “Partnerships for Sustainability towards a Future-Ready FPO Ecosystem,” the conclave convened policymakers, industry leaders, and farmer collectives to explore strategies for strengthening India’s FPO movement.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the Access SAP Report on Social Procurement, emphasizing responsible procurement practices to bolster value chains, foster rural entrepreneurship, and integrate smallholder farmers into mainstream markets.

The conclave featured several panel discussions, including a session on Inclusive Digital Advisory Services, which showcased how farmer-centric technologies are improving access to knowledge, finance, and markets for smallholders. Another panel, Policy-Finance Linkages for Sustainable Horticulture, underscored the importance of aligning policy with financial mechanisms to drive innovation and sectoral investment.

In a special session titled “Perspectives on Agri Marketing: Journey from Gram Haats to Global Markets,” Samunnati Foundation Chairman Pravesh Sharma and ITC Limited Group Head – Agri & IT Businesses Sivakumar S highlighted the evolution of agricultural markets from traditional local haats to integrated global value chains.