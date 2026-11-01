Sarda Energy's Q2 profit slips over 2 pc to Rs 320 crore, revenue declines

New Delhi: Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML) has reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 320 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), primarily due to lower income during the period.

The integrated energy and minerals company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 328 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's total income during the July-September quarter fell 5.7 per cent to Rs 1,505 crore, compared with Rs 1,596 crore in the year-ago period.

Operational performance also remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declining 2.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 564 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 580 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.

Despite the softer quarterly performance, Sarda Energy reported growth in earnings during the first half of the current financial year. Its profit after tax for the April-September period rose 4.5 per cent to Rs 799 crore, compared with Rs 764 crore in the same period last year.

The shares of the company were closed 4.21 per cent or Rs 19.30 lower at Rs 438.70 on Friday. In last five days, the shares were down 0.53 per cent or Rs 2.35. The stock delivered negative return of 11.33 per cent or Rs 56.05 to its investors.

In last six months, it was down 25.81 per cent or Rs 152.60. Sarda Energy & Minerals operates across several segments, including power generation, mining, steel and ferro alloys, making it one of the diversified players in the energy and minerals sector.





