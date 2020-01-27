SBI Hyderabad Circle celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle organised 71st Republic Day celebrations at local head office, Koti. O P Mishra, CGM, U Maiya, GM, V Ramesh, GM and KVV Bangarraju, CDO and other staff members of SBI participated in the celebrations.

On this occasion, Mishra reiterated the importance of Republic Day and thanked all the martyrs and jawans of the nation. He conveyed best wishes to the people of Telangana.